Watch The Bachelor Online: Season 26 Episode 4

Did everyone manage to move on from Shrimp-gate?

A new day dawned on The Bachelor Season 26 Episode 4. but there was a lot to discuss for the remaining women.

Clayton set out to stop the fighting between the women and decided to cancel the cocktail party.

Elsewhere, the Bachelor found himself on a private jet to find love as COVID-19 restrictions were lifted.

Use the video above to watch The Bachelor online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.