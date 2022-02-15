Watch The Bachelor Online: Season 26 Episode 6

Genevieve or Shenae?

The Bachelor Season 26 Episode 6 kicked off following a wild cliffhanger as Clayton made his final decision between the two polarizing contestants.

After the explosive rose ceremony, the search for love moved to Hvar, Croatia.

Before embarking on a date, Clayton learned a secret from a frontrunner that changed everything.

Who was still in the competition at the end of the night?

Use the video above to watch The Bachelor online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.