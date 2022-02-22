Watch The Bachelor Online: Season 26 Episode 7

Who did Clayton have the strongest connection with?

On The Bachelor Season 26 Episode 7, tensions mounted when Sarah had to consider who tried to take her down.

With bitter confrontations, Clayton was shocked that another cocktail party was close to being ruined.

Meanwhile, the action shifted to Vienna, Austria, where the stakes were higher than ever.

How did it all play out?

Use the video above to watch The Bachelor online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.