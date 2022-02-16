Watch The Real Housewives of New Jersey Online: A Very Jersey Kegger

Did Jennifer find peace?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 12 Episode 3 kicked off with her still at odds with the other housewives over the truth about her husband's affair.

As Margaret's reign of terror continued, Teresa had a stunning revelation to make.

Elsewhere, Luis hosted a pizza party in the hopes of mending fences between the Gorga and Giudice families.

Did it work?

Use the video above to watch The Real Housewives of New Jersey online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.