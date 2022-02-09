Watch The Real Housewives of New Jersey Online: House of Hypocrisy

Did Gia make her feelings heard?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 12 Episode 2 kicked off with Gia telling her uncle Joe that she was not impressed with the way he spoke about her father.

As a family dinner intensified, Teresa made a big decision.

Meanwhile, new details about the man in Teresa's life went public, leaving everyone shocked.

Elsewhere, Margaret decided it was time to play Jennifer at her own game.

Use the video above to watch The Real Housewives of New Jersey online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.