Watch The Real Housewives of New Jersey Online: House of Hypocrisy

Did Gia make her feelings heard?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 12 Episode 2 kicked off with Gia telling her uncle Joe that she was not impressed with the way he spoke about her father.

Summer Party - The Real Housewives of New Jersey

As a family dinner intensified, Teresa made a big decision.

Meanwhile, new details about the man in Teresa's life went public, leaving everyone shocked.

Elsewhere, Margaret decided it was time to play Jennifer at her own game.

