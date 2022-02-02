Watch The Real Housewives of New Jersey Online: Season 12 Episode 1

Did Jen manage to play nice with Margaret?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 12 Episode 1 kicked off with their relationship more strained than ever.

Meanwhile, Teresa was preparing to move home and blend families with Luis, but a rumor threatened their happiness.

Elsewhere, Melissa was put on blast or her treatment of one of her co-stars.

How did it all play out?

Use the video above to watch The Real Housewives of New Jersey online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.