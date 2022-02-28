Yellowstone Season 4 Heads to Peacock Next Month: Get the Details!

at .

The Duttons schemed more than ever on Yellowstone Season 4, and you'll be able to watch the entire season again on Peacock next month.

The streaming service confirmed Monday that the most recent season arrives March 28, and joins the first three seasons.

With Peacock being the exclusive streaming home, it means you will be able to watch every single episode of the Taylor Sheridan series from next month.

Lock and Load - Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 8

Yellowstone Season 4 begins as Rip and the surviving Duttons recover from the attacks on their lives they seek for revenge on whoever is responsible.

The series broke records when it aired on Paramount Network in the fall, solidifying itself as the biggest scripted show on TV.

It makes sense then that a fifth season is already in the works.

“Yellowstone’s record-breaking performance proves we’ve tapped a cultural nerve and unleashed a passionate audience from the center of the country to each of the coasts,” said Chris McCarthy, President, and CEO, ViacomCBS Media Networks earlier this month when the renewal was made official.

Jamie Gets Another Surprise - Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 6

“Kevin Costner leads our incredible cast who make the Duttons America’s favorite family and, this new season is sure to be another one fans won’t want to miss.”

“We are honored to be able to bring audiences another season of Yellowstone. The continued growth in viewership and the recent recognition from the guilds bolsters our commitment to continue to bring groundbreaking entertainment to audiences,” said executive producer David C. Glasser, 101 Studios.

Yellowstone has become one of the biggest franchises on TV, birthing spinoffs 1883, 1932, and 6666.

Rainwater Is Concerned - Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 6

The cast of Yellowstone includes Oscar®-winner Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, and Gil Birmingham.

What are your thoughts on the streaming bow?

Remember you can watch Yellowstone online right here via TV Fanatic.

Yellowstone Quotes

John: That's not the glow of a blushing bride.
Beth: Oh, Dad. The blush was fucked out of me years ago.
John: Jesus. Baby, I love our man to man talks, but we need to set some goddamned boundaries here. I can't unhear that, honey.
Beth: Well, it was a metaphor. Sorta.

Beth: I love you. I'll see you at the house, but fuck you.
Rip: Alright, baby. [chuckles]

Yellowstone

Yellowstone Photos

Family Man - Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 10
Final Glance - Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 10
Farewell Handshake - Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 10
Moe Saging - Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 10
Wind Whipping Kayce - Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 10
John Stands Tall - Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 10
