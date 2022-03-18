Grey's Anatomy Writer Placed on Administrative Leave Amid Investigation Into Medical History Claims

Grey's Anatomy writer Elisabeth Finch has been placed on leave as Disney investigates whether she fabricated past ailments and a history of abuse that became pivotal storylines on the hit ABC medical drama.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the human resources and legal departments at Disney are trying to determine whether some of the elements of the writer's alleged past were not accurate.

The writer and producer is reportedly under suspicion for fabricating or exaggerating several health-related conditions, including a rare form of bone cancer.

Grey's Anatomy - Social Justice Season 15 Episode 19

The outlet says that doubt was raised when Finch left the writers' room to address a "family emergency."

Colleagues allegedly called Finch's wife, Jennifer Beyer, and there were alleged similarities in the story Finch told colleagues and Beyer's history.

Beyer reportedly raised these concerns with Disney and Shondaland executives, leading to the administrative leave.

“Ms. Finch will not disclose her private health matters. Likewise, she will not speak about her pending divorce from her estranged wife, Jennifer Beyer, or comment on any statements that Ms. Beyer may have made to third parties about Ms. Finch,” Finch’s lawyer, Andrew Brettler, of Lavely & Singer, shared in a statement to THR.

Elisabeth Finch

Finch is currently going through a divorce with Beyer.

Finch has previously spoken to other outlets about her past, and how it helped her weave her alleged story into episodes of the series.

She has previously worked on True Blood, The Vampire Diaries, and Ordinary Family.

Finch penned one of Grey's Anatomy's most hard-hitting episodes in 2019, Grey's Anatomy Season 15 Episode 19, which was titled "Silent All These Years."

Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Poster

Finch played a nurse on the episode.

A representative for Shondaland told The Ankler, “Only Elisabeth can speak to her personal story.”

Grey's Anatomy has been renewed for Season 19.

The series airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on ABC.

