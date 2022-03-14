Killing Eve Exclusive: Anjana Vasan Gives Us The Details On Her Role!

When Killing Eve Season 4 premiered, there were many familiar faces, but some new faces also appeared.

Anjana Vasan, who plays Helene's recruit, Pam, lets us know what it was like working on the final season of this monumental show.

What was it like going from a sitcom (We Are Lady Parts) to a drama with comedic elements but is mainly about murder?

That was kind of the appeal, to do something completely different. I'm also a massive fan of Killing Eve, so that was obviously the biggest pull.

It was completely different, but in some ways, I feel like there's a sense of both Amina (Vasan's character in We Are Lady Parts) and Pam.

They both are outsiders, people who aren't completely comfortable in their skin. I find those characters that people will immediately say "oh, weirdo" to be extremely interesting.

There's more to them to meet the eye and it's always the quiet ones you have to look for. Those characters are always fun to play. Obviously, they go off in very different directions.

So did some of your characters from We Are Lady Parts cross over to your character in Killing Eve?

In terms of the sense of where maybe that kind of pain might be located, definitely, but the scale is so different.

There are differences and similarities, and they both have the little things you don't expect when you first see them.

How was it joining this show for the final season? How did you feel?

I was excited for about ten seconds, then got incredibly nervous.

I said, "Yes! I got the job!" and then I was like, "I don't think I can do this!"

Not just because I'm a fan of the show, and I love the actors on this show, but I wanted to make sure I did a good job. I wanted to fit in and not screw up!

I thought season four of a show like this with big names would be like a machine, and it didn't. That couldn't be further from the truth.

They were extremely generous and quite chill and welcoming. We worked very fast, and massive things happened, but everyone was very calm, very good at their job, and very collaborative.

Everyone was very responsive with anything I wanted to do.

So, what were some of your biggest challenges when approaching Pam?

The biggest challenge is that she's a new character that has no history with anyone. S

he knows Helene, but that too is quite a recent history. Everything that she's reacting to is almost happening in real-time.

We're seeing it all in real-time. It's always a surprise when I read the scripts. I didn't know where it was going to go.

I think it was hard to make sure it was hard to make it all tie up so quickly. Everyone was great and responded to ideas I used and threw out.

How was it filming your first kill?

I enjoyed every second of it. I'm not sure Manpreet (Elliot) had a great time because he had to get stabbed, but it was fun.

So, what did you love most about working on the season as a whole?

It's just getting to work with a lot of my heroes. I don't say that word lightly.

I'm a fan of a lot of them, and getting to work with them and be part of the final season of a show like this that's so well-loved. I'm very proud of that.

Was working with all of these very well-known people who have garnered Emmy nominations for this series intimidating at all?

It wasn't once I got on set, which was nice about it.

Sometimes they say, "don't meet your heroes..." but they put everything about their work first, and I loved that so much.

I think you can always tell when excellent actors are secure by what they do and are not led by their ego, and that proved very true when I came on set.

Recently, we also spoke with Laura Neal. How was it working with her? The way she explained things made it seem exciting to work with her.

Laura and the whole team always checked in to see if there was something I wanted to discuss or if I needed some clues to know if I was being steered in the right direction.

I could always check in with Laura and the whole writing team.

We'd have conversations before I read the scripts about the inspiration of Pam. We had a big zoom meeting talking about all of that.

I felt like we were always mainly on the same page with everything. If I wanted to try stuff, they'd always be on board.

If I wanted to change something a little bit, they'd be incredibly receptive to ideas.

On the set, there'd always be a bit of improv, and I never thought they'd keep it in, but they did!

Everyone, not just the writers but the directors too, always tried to find those extra bits about the characters. Killing Eve is very character lead.

I think that's what people love about the show. These characters constantly surprise you, and I think Pam will surprise the audience just as much.

One final question, to quote your character from Killing Eve Season 4 Episode 3, "are you afraid of dead bodies?"

Personally? Oh gosh.

I'm very different from Pam, so I'd probably be a bit terrified. Maybe a bit like how Eve was when she first saw the dead body: like a bit curious but a bit spooked.

I would not have touched the eye, though.

