TV Ratings: 9-1-1 Returns Down as Lone Star Eyes Lows

FOX got back to some normalcy Monday night with the spring premiere of 9-1-1.

The hit drama returned at 5.1 million total viewers and a 0.7 rating, matching season lows.

Lone Star, moving an hour later, dipped to 4.3 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

The numbers for both shows are still very good, but FOX probably expected a bit better.

American Idol's first Monday installment of the season managed 5.2 million viewers and a 0.7 rating across two hours.

The Good Doctor was steady as a rock at 3.8 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

NBC's American Song Contest got off the ground on a rather disappointing note.

The first hour managed 3.3 million viewers and a 0.5 rating, but the numbers dipped to 2.5 million/0.4 rating in the second half.

The Endgame closed out the night for NBC with 1.8 million viewers and a 0.3.

The Neighborhood (5.6 million/0.6 rating) and NCIS: Hawai'i (5 million/0.5 rating) were both stable for CBS, but Bob Hearts Abishola (5.2 million/0.5 rating) and NCIS (6.4 million/0.5 rating) inched down.

The CW went with All American (0.6 million/0.2 rating) and All American Homecoming (0.4 million/0.2 rating), with the latter inching up in the demo.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.