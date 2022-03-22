Why Aren’t You Watching These (Excellent) Shows?

In this peak TV era, there are simply too many shows on the air.
While there's more selection than ever, the caveat is that many shows are criminally underrated.
We've compiled a list of the shows we think deserve far more recognition.
Scroll down to get up to speed, TV Fanatics.
1.
For All Mankind - Apple TV+
For All Mankind takes place in an alternate timeline in which Alexei Arkhipovich Leonov is the first human to land on the moon.
The series follows the people who work for NASA as they attempt to bounce back.
It features stellar acting, storylines that feel both timely and fresh, and awe-inspiring visuals that are only possible with a big budget.
It's criminal that this show is not talked about more, and it strikes us as the type of show that would be at the top of the conversation had it launched on Netflix.
2.
Nancy Drew - The CW
Kennedy McMann embodies The CW's iteration of the titular sleuth to perfection.
The series is spooky, mysterious, and features compelling supernatural cases that sets it apart from the other shows in the genre.
Oh, and it wouldn't be a CW show without some romance.
Nancy Drew has it all, and it deserves much more recognition.
3.
NCIS: Hawai'i - CBS
For some reason, the latest entry in the NCIS franchise has been overlooked.
One of the best aspects of the series is that it sets itself apart from its predecessors, and in many cases, the characters are far more intriguing.
If the first season alone is the shape of things to come, then the series should be around for years.
4.
All Rise - CBS/OWN
The Simone Missick-fronted drama was too good for broadcast TV.
Featuring timely cases, excellent writing, and showcasing relationships in and out of the courtroom, it's a travesty that it got canceled.
Thankfully, OWN understood the show was viable, and we have a new season to look forward to.
5.
The Sex Lives of College Girls - HBO Max
It's rare for comedy series to actually be funny, but this HBO Max series about young women in college has a witty script.
The show subverts expectations with ease, and it deserves a lot more recognition than it gets.
6.
From - Epix
From takes place in a nightmarish town that traps those who enter.
There are strong science-fiction elements nestled in with some horror, which sets the show apart from everything else on the air at the moment.
It is toplined by the incomparable Harold Perrineau, and you should start watching RIGHT NOW.
7.
The Cleaning Lady - FOX
The series follows Thony De La Rosa, formerly a Cambodian-Filipino medical doctor who is currently working and living in Las Vegas.
Thony's aim is to get her son life-saving surgery, but there are several bumps in the road as she finds herself turning to a life of crime.
Élodie Yung turned in a powerhouse performance on Daredevil, and it's nice to see her get the lead role she deserves on The Cleaning Lady.
8.
Mayans M.C. - FX
As a spinoff of Sons of Anarchy, you would think Mayans M.C. would get significantly more buzz.
The beauty of the series is that it doesn't feel like a cash grab.
The Mayans were compelling on the original series, and have managed to sustain an action-packed series for the past three seasons.
More people should be talking about it.
9.
Kin - AMC+
Kin got off the ground running and didn't stop for air.
The drama about an Irish crime family seeking vengeance following the murder of one of their own was one of the best shows of 2021, and didn't get the recognition it deserved.
That can be remedied when the second season launches, but for now, you should catch up and join the conversation.
10.
Charmed - The CW
Charmed has gone through several creative overhauls in such a short time, but Charmed Season 4 is the best direction by far.
The series is tipping the hat to the past, while forging a new path for the Charmed ones, and that's commendable.
11.
Yellowjackets - Showtime
In 1996, a team of New Jersey high school soccer players travels to Seattle for a national tournament. While flying over Canada, their plane crashes deep in the wilderness and the remaining team members are left to survive for nineteen months.
The series chronicles their attempts to survive while also tracking their current lives in 2021.
Compelling, right?
Well, why are you not watching?
12.
The White Lotus - HBO
The satire with mystery elements features an all-star cast, and while it grew every week in the ratings, the numbers were not as big as you would expect.
The series managed to tell wild plots across its six-part run.
Thankfully, a second season set at a different White Lotus resort is in the works.
13.
The Resident - FOX
There are plenty of medical dramas on the air, but The Resident manages to tell familiar cases with a new lick of paint that makes them feel new.