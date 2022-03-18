TV Ratings: Big Sky and Station 19 Slump to New Lows

ABC's Thursday schedule took a big hit in the ratings.

Station 19 kicked things off with 4.1 million viewers and a 0.5 rating -- well below its recent results.

Grey's Anatomy followed with 3.5 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

The once-hot medical drama hit an all-time low in total viewers.

Big Sky closed things off with 2.4 million viewers and a - gulp - 0.2 rating in the demo.

All three shows remain strong in delayed viewing, but Big Sky's case for renewal is weakening by the week.

Over on NBC, Law & Order bounced back, averaging 4.1 million viewers and a 0.6 rating.

SVU followed with 4.5 million viewers and a 0.6 rating.

Organized Crime closed out the night with 3.4 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

All three shows remain very competitive.

Over on FOX, Masterchef Junior returned well down from its prior averages.

The Season 8 debut locked in 1.9 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

Call Me Kat followed with 1.9 million viewers and a 0.3 rating, while the series debut of Welcome to Flatch had 1 million viewers and a 0.2 rating.

The new comedy is not off to a good start.

CBS filled its night with March Madness coverage at 3.1 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

What did you watch on the night?

Hit the comments.

Remember, you can watch TV online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.