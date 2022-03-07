TV Ratings: Transplant Flatlines in Season 2 Premiere, American Idol & The Rookie Rise

The long wait for Transplant Season 2 concluded Sunday night, but it looks like many viewers forgot the show was back ... or they lost interest after such a lengthy hiatus.

Transplant Season 2 Episode 1 managed 1.3 million viewers and a 0.1 rating -- way down from last season's premiere (4 million/0.4 rating), finale (3 million/0.4 rating), and average (3.5 million/0.4 rating).

The series has already been renewed in Canada for a third season, but it's unlikely NBC will pick up the rights to air it if the numbers continue to be this low.

Elsewhere on NBC, The Courtship -- a Bridgerton-esque dating series -- got off to a lowly start, with fewer than a million viewers and a 0.2 rating.

In The Eye of the Storm followed with 2.2 million viewers and a 0.2 rating.

Over on ABC, American Idol is showing impressive resilience, rising to 6.3 million viewers and a 1.0 rating in the demo.

That demo tally puts it well ahead of the other ABC fare, and bodes well for another pickup.

It's amazing that the show was deemed a moderate performer when it launched as a reboot, but it is holding up very well.

The Rookie benefited from the increased lead-in support, spiking to 3.8 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

Over on CBS, The Equalizer (6.9 million/0.6 rating) and S.W.A.T. (3.9 million/0.5 rating) each gained a tenth, while NCIS: Los Angeles (5.4 million/0.5 rating) was steady as a rock.

Of those shows, The Equalizer and S.W.A.T. are locks for renewal, but NCIS: LA is on the bubble.

FOX's animated comedies The Simpsons (1.5 million/0.4 rating), The Great North (1.1 million/0.3 rating), Bob's Burgers (1.1 million/0.3 rating), and Family Guy (1.3 million/0.4 rating) were all stable with their prior results.

What did you watch on the night, TV Fanatics?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.