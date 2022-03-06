Transplant Season 2 Episode 1 Review: Guardrail

The action picks up right where we left off on Transplant Season 2 Episode 1.

Transplant Season 1 Episode 13 ends with Dr. Bishop recovering from surgery and a mysterious woman from Bash's past showing up at the hospital for those who don't remember.

The mysterious woman is named Raniya Kouri, and based on what Amira said, she and Bash were once meant to be married.

Bash was under the impression that she died five years ago, but it sounds like she had a bit of a witness protection situation, minus the government involvement. She was in hiding to protect herself and her loved ones.

Now she out and reconnected to Bash. What that means, only time will tell.

Bash is hurt because Raniya let him believe she was dead for many years.

She admits she didn't reach out when he came to America because she didn't want him to uproot his life to save her.

You can see where both of them were coming from. Bash gets her point of view, but he mourned her, and he doesn't like that she took the choice out of his hands.

Aside from all the hurt and complicated feelings left over from years ago, when we last saw Bash, he and Mags were getting closer. They had a moment.

True, nothing actually happened. He is a free man who doesn't owe Mags anything. However, there are feelings there.

I don't think Raniya and Bash will end up together because the show wants us to ship him with Mags, but she could be a long-term obstacle placed in their path, or she could only stick around for a couple of episodes.

For all we know, Mags will never hear about her.

Mags has a lot on her plate, mostly because people think she has a lot on her plate. The gender double standards are not hard to see.

The people telling Mags that she is "taking on too much" or to "stay in her lane" are all men, and nobody calls out overscheduled Theo for the same issues.

Claire pointed out that Mags feels she needs approval, which is understandable.

People in general need external validation, there is no shame in that, and women especially are brought up on a reward system that makes them feel they only have worth if someone tells them they did a good job.

Mags is good at her job. She makes the right calls, and she cares about her patients. Dr. Novak told her that she thinks she's more intelligent than the other doctors. I'm not sure that's true, but is it so bad if it is?

I'm not sure what to make of Dr. Novak yet. He's standing in for Bishop until our favorite chief is back on his feet, which, given he's awake, might not be so long. If Novak is a short-lived character, what we make of him doesn't matter.

I hope he sticks around. He's interesting. He clashed with both Mags and Bash, and sometimes he seemed way out of line, but others he seemed open-minded.

He brings a new dynamic to the table for both characters, and we haven't even seen him interact with June yet.

I didn't miss the exchange Dr. Atwater and Claire had about him. Mags felt Dr. Atwater should stand-in for Dr. Bishop, so maybe that's the only reason Claire would think she would be mad.

However, her response implies a history with Dr. Novak that isn't that positive. I'm curious about it.

I also think it's possible that Dr. Novak's unique dynamic with Mags could turn into a love-hate romance.

There's a possibility, at any rate, not that Bash and Mags need another obstacle put in their path.

It was hilarious when she tried to put the lamp back, though.

The patients this week were engaging too. June related to Luke's inability to stand still, and she connected with him, despite her claims that she does better with unconscious patients.

The fact that he was nearly decapitated was terrifying, and I felt terrible for him and his jittery anxiety.

However, I can't help but wonder if Singh had the right idea. June was able to talk Luke down, which is excellent, but it could have gone the other way.

I wondered if maybe Luke had some nervous system disorder that made standing still impossible for him. If that were the case, medication would be the best solution because forcing him to try and calm down would only increase his anxiety and make him tic more.

Meanwhile, Bash had a patient who had alcohol in her bloodstream even though she swore she didn't drink and was, in fact, allergic to alcohol. In the end, it wasn't her fault, but the reality of it burned some significant bridges for her, which was heartbreaking.

Allie was a good person who didn't do anything wrong, and you could tell how much the family she built with Sandra and the kids meant to her.

Now, she's lost that thanks to sinus medication and some pizza. Bash felt for her, but he could only do so much in the end. Sandra blamed him as much as she blamed Allie.

We're used to Bash taking risks like that. Bishop usually backs him up. It seems like Novak will do the same because Emily is okay, but it could have gone the other way. As long as Novak has the reigns, things will be complicated.

So, what do you think TV Fanatics?

Are Bash and Raniya going to make another go of it?

Is Dr. Novak going to stick around?

Do you want him to?

Let us know in the comments, and remember you can watch Transplant online at TV Fanatic.

Guardrail Review Editor Rating: 4.0 / 5.0 4.0 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5 User Rating: 0.0 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5

Unrated Unrated 4.0 / 5.0

Leora W is a staff writer for TV Fanatic..