Watch A Million Little Things Online: Season 4 Episode 11

at .

Did Katherine survive?

A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 11 put its most popular character in danger when she was rushed to the hospital in an emergency.

Keeping Cool -tall - A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 11

Eddie, Maggie, Roman, and the rest of the gang united at the hospital to be present for her.

Meanwhile, tensions flared up between Gary and Maggie as they started the process of working on their relationship.

Watch A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 11 Online

Use the video above to watch A Million Little Things online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 11 Quotes

How about next time we go to the same hospital and leave from the same party, you give me a ride?

Gary

Gary: Funny story, I may have kissed the birthday girl.
Rome: Dude!!

A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 11

A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 11 Photos

By Her Side -tall - A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 11
Rooting for His Mom -tall - A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 11
Keeping Cool -tall - A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 11
Fancy Party -tall - A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 11
Unsuspecing Cam -tall - A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 11
Gossiping to Rome -tall - A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 11
  1. A Million Little Things
  2. A Million Little Things Season 4
  3. A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 11
  4. Watch A Million Little Things Online: Season 4 Episode 11