Watch A Million Little Things Online: Season 4 Episode 11

Did Katherine survive?

A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 11 put its most popular character in danger when she was rushed to the hospital in an emergency.

Eddie, Maggie, Roman, and the rest of the gang united at the hospital to be present for her.

Meanwhile, tensions flared up between Gary and Maggie as they started the process of working on their relationship.

Use the video above to watch A Million Little Things online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.