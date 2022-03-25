Watch Grey's Anatomy Online: Season 18 Episode 13

Did Richard leave the hospital behind?

On Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 13, he started to ponder what abilities he had left.

Meanwhile, Jo was charmed by her patient's brother, who looked very familiar.

Elsewhere, Megan made sure Teddy and Owen talked out their differences after a big turn of events.

Use the video above to watch Grey's Anatomy online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.