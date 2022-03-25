Watch Grey's Anatomy Online: Season 18 Episode 13

Did Richard leave the hospital behind?

On Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 13, he started to ponder what abilities he had left.

Mer meets Charlotte-tall - Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 12

Meanwhile, Jo was charmed by her patient's brother, who looked very familiar.

Elsewhere, Megan made sure Teddy and Owen talked out their differences after a big turn of events.

Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 13 Quotes

Webber: You think I should give up on him.
Catherine: I think not everyone belongs in an OR, honey.

Webber: The whole hospital was talking about how you tamed the snake, Bailey. Indiana Jones.
Bailey: Indiana Jones was afraid of snakes.

