Watch NCIS Online: Season 19 Episode 14

How did Vance's daughter work with the team?

On NCIS Season 19 Episode 14, Kayla was brought in to help when the death of a reservist Navy Seal surgeon raised a lot of questions.

As the mission intensified, it became clear there was more to the case than the team could have anticipated.

As everyone else reeled from a shocking return, it was time to get justice.

Use the video above to watch NCIS online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.