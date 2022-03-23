Watch Superman & Lois Online: Season 2 Episode 8

What happened to Jon?

Lois, Clark, and Natalie were shocked on Superman & Lois Season 2 Episode 8 when they realized his behavior was totally different.

Meanwhile, Kyle encountered an awkward moment with Lana while stopping by the house.

Elsewhere, Jonathan and Jordan braced themselves when they realized a talking to from their parents was headed their way.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.