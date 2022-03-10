Watch Survivor Online: Season 42 Episode 1

Did the faster nature of the game change its trajectory?

18 castaways arrived on an island on Survivor Season 42 Episode 1, and it was clear there were big changes.

Jeff revealed even more details about the new twists that could shake up the game.

Elsewhere, one of the castaways ruffled feathers that painted them as a huge target.

Use the video above to watch Survivor online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.