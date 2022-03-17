Watch Survivor Online: Season 42 Episode 2

Who managed to carve out an unlikely friendship?

On Survivor Season 42 Episode 2, the castaways were trying to bounce back following another blindside elimination.

Meanwhile, the beware immunity idol returned, leaving a lot of balls in the air.

Who tried to get the newest idol?

Elsewhere, a group of castaways found themselves in an area well away from everyone else.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.