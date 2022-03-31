Watch Survivor Online: Season 42 Episode 4

at .

Did a castaway seal their fate after a bonkers admission?

On Survivor Season 42 Episode 4, a surprising rumor spread through the camp like wildfire.

Change the Game - Survivor

As people started turning on each other, a big battle ensued.

Meanwhile, one tribe dived their way to victory after piecing together a big win in the immunity challenge.

Watch Survivor Season 42 Episode 4 Online

Use the video above to watch Survivor online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,
  1. Survivor
  2. Survivor Season 42
  3. Survivor Season 42 Episode 4
  4. Watch Survivor Online: Season 42 Episode 4