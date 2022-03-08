Watch The Bachelor Online: Season 26 Episode 0

What did the women have to say about Clayton's tumultuous season?

The Bachelor Season 26 Episode 0 reunited the ladies for the first time, and there was a lot to unpack.

Seventeen women had a lot of feelings about their time on the reality series.

One of the ladies opened up about her terrible behavior, and how she had a plan to fix things.

Elsewhere, Clayton stepped into the hot seat, and it was clear some of his actions were about to come back to bite him.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.