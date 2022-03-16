Watch The Bachelor Online: Season 26 Episode 11

The end may be here, but how did it all play out?

The Bachelor Season 26 Episode 11 found a reflective Clayton making sense of his bonkers decisions throughout the season.

As Jesse Palmer rounded up Clayton and the final three women, there was no predicting what would happen next.

It was the finale that left viewers in shock, and it all played out live.

Use the video above to watch The Bachelor online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.