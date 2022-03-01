Watch The Bachelor Online: Season 26 Episode 8

How did the hometown dates play out?

On The Bachelor Season 26 Episode 8, Clayton made his way to the final four women's hometowns to meet their friends and families.

However, there was a lot of business to discuss after a shocking revelation.

In the end, Clayton had clarity on which of the women he had the biggest connection with.

Who advanced to the season finale?

Use the video above to watch The Bachelor online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.