Watch The Equalizer Online: Season 2 Episode 12

Did McCall pick the wrong side?

On The Equalizer Season 2 Episode 12, she helped a mob accountant scour the city for a lost ledger of evidence.

Meanwhile, Mel worried over how to tell her best friend about Harry's death.

However, there was a lot of drama surrounding the supposed death when not everyone bought the story.

Use the video above to watch The Equalizer online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.