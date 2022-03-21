Watch The Equalizer Online: Season 2 Episode 13

Did McCall manage to save Dante?

On The Equalizer Season 2 Episode 13, the tension mounted when Dante was abducted by a pair of panicked deputies who feared reprisal.

With his back against the wall, Dante took measures to secure his safety.

Meanwhile, Robin got a suspicious call from an old friend that made her question everything.

How did it all play out?

Use the video above to watch The Equalizer online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.