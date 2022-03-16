Watch The Real Housewives of New Jersey Online: Allegation Aggravation

Did Jennifer manage to find peace with Bill?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 12 Episode 7 picked up in the aftermath of Evan and Joe piling on Bill about Jennifer's actions.

As everyone started to ice Jen out of group events, Teresa and Dolores were forced to pick sides.

Elsewhere, Melissa and Joe worked on their dream home, but there was a huge snag in the cards for them.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.