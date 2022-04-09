9-1-1 Lone Star: Chad Lowe Joins Cast as Owen's Brother

9-1-1: Lone Star will be taking another deep dive into Owen's past.

TV Line is reporting that Chad Lowe has landed a guest-starring role on the May 2 episode of the FOX drama.

The news means that Chad will be appearing alongside real-life brother Rob Lowe.

The highly-anticipated episode finds Owen in LA to "confront his estranged father" as he recounts "painful childhood memories."

Now, fans will watch it all play out in a new episode.

Chad has already been a part of the 9-1-1: Lone Star family, having directed an episode of the series that aired in 2021.

Robert Pine is set to play Walter, Owen's father.

It's unclear whether this will be a one-episode storyline or if it could lead to more appearances on a potential 9-1-1 Lone Star Season 4.

"Wyatt acts out and prompting Judd to take him to his family ranch where an emergency brings them closer," teases the logline of what else will happen in the episode.

The series also stars Gina Torres as Tommy Vega, Ronen Rubinstein as T.K. Strand, Sierra McClain as Grace Ryder, Jim Parrack as Judd Ryder, Natacha Karam as Marjan Marwani, and Brian Michael Smith as Paul Strickland.

Rounding out the cast is Rafael Silva as Carlos Reyes, Julian Works as Mateo Chavez, and Brianna Baker as Nancy Gillian.

FOX has yet to renew 9-1-1 Lone Star, but given that it is one of the network's top-rated series, a renewal should be announced in the coming weeks.

The 9-1-1 franchise has been known to delve deep into the past of its most beloved characters, so we at TV Fanatic are very excited about this new storyline for Owen.

