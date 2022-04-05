FBI: Most Wanted Unveils First Look at Dylan McDermott as Remy Scott

Are you ready to meet the new leader of FBI: Most Wanted?

CBS has unveiled plot details, photos, and a teaser for Dylan McDermott's first episode as new team leader Remy Scott.

"The team’s new leader, charming but formidable Special Agent Remy Scott (Dylan McDermott), takes charge as they investigate a series of homicides tied to a forbidden love between a young teen and her older boyfriend," reads the official description.

News of McDermott's imminent arrival was revealed weeks ago after it emerged that Julian McMahon would be bowing out of the series as Jess LaCroix.

In one of the most shocking TV episodes in recent memory, Jess was brutally gunned down while pursuing a dangerous domestic abuser.

"Julian had approached us about wanting to go to pursue and do other things, so in the writers’ room, we started thinking about how we could fashion his exit," showrunner David Hudgens told TV Insider of the decision.

"We considered all different possibilities, and ultimately we came down to something that we felt in a way honored the premise of the show, which is that this is the most wanted Fugitive Task Force."

He continued, "We chase the worst of the worst, the most dangerous of the dangerous, and one of the risks of that job is getting hurt or killed in the line of duty."

"We felt that it was something that was emotional, something that was dramatic and shocking, and in a way, also honorable — Jess goes out saving the life of the woman that we’re trying to rescue — but it’s also sort of a realization of something that is a constant risk for people who do that job."

Indeed, it was McMahon's decision to depart the show, and the star shed light on the decision in a statement to Deadline.

“Over the past few months, the producers of FBI: Most Wanted and I have had discussions about my departure from the show in favor of additional creative pursuits and the transition of my character Jess LaCroix,” McMahon said in a statement.

“These ongoing conversations have given us an opportunity to orchestrate a seamless and productive way for me to leave the show.”

Switching the show up will undoubtedly make for some big changes, but at least the show is getting to continue.

Many shows end when their lead departs, but FBI: Most Wanted has flourished this season as the strongest entry in the franchise.

Check out the full trailer for the episode, airing April 12 below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.