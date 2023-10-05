Law & Order, FBI, and Chicago Fire Writers Return to Work, but There Will Be Some Changes for the Dick Wolf Dramas

We have some good news if you've been holding out for updates on Dick Wolf's three franchises that have been off screens for months.

Franchises like Law & Order, FBI, and One Chicago are all closing in on returns.

Writers for the Dick Wolf shows are returning to work following the end of the WGA strike.

According to The Wrap, many shows will have leadership changes.

Andrea Newman is the sole showrunner for Chicago Fire Season 12 after it was announced earlier this year that Derek Haas had stepped back.

Over in the FBI universe, FBI: International Season 3 has announced Matt Olmstead will move from executive producer to showrunner.

Law & Order: Organized Crime is still searching for a new showrunner, so we should have an update on that in due course.

Meanwhile, Rick Eid will pull double duty, running Law & Order Season 23 and FBI Season 6.

Gwen Sigan will run Chicago P.D. Season 11, while Diane Frolov and Andrew Schneider will lead Chicago Med Season 9.

Finally, David Hudgins is set as showrunner for FBI: Most Wanted Season 5.

Across the rest of broadcast TV, writers are getting back to work on shows like 9-1-1, Abbott Elementary, Grey's Anatomy, and NCIS.

While the writers are back at work after the WGA secured a fair deal for its members with the AMPTP, none of the shows can get into production unless the SAG-AFTRA strike is resolved.

Negotiations between the guild and the AMPTP resumed this week, but many hurdles remain before a deal can be reached.

Unless a deal is reached in the coming weeks, there's a chance that none of the above shows will have episodes in the can for the 2023-24 season.

Many variables can decide when any shows can return to the broadcast networks.

For now, things are moving in the right direction, and we're cautiously optimistic that the actors will follow in the footsteps of the writers and secure a fair deal in the coming weeks.

