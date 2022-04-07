TV Ratings: Chicago Fire and Survivor Lead Night; The Masked Singer Goes Low

It was another night of mixed returns on the broadcast networks.

NBC's Chicago Med took a hit in the ratings, dipping to 6.4 million viewers and a 0.6 rating.

However, these numbers remain strong for the show.

Chicago Fire rose to 7.2 million viewers and a 0.8 rating, helping it lead the night in viewers and tie for first-place in the demo.

Chicago P.D. was steady as a rock with 5.6 million viewers and a 0.7 rating.

Expect these three shows to continue on Wednesdays next season.

Over on CBS, Survivor (5.3 million/0.8 rating) and Beyond the Edge (2.5 million/0.3 rating) each lost a tenth.

Good Sam closed out the night for CBS at 1.9 million viewers and a 0.2 rating.

Unfortunately, these numbers are not good enough to keep Good Sam on the air next season.

The Flash had 0.6 million viewers and a 0.1 rating, while Kung Fu was down week to week to 0.4 million and a 0.1.

Over on FOX, The Masked Singer dipped to 3.7 million viewers and a 0.6 rating.

FOX would be wise to scale the show back to one outing a year because it seems like viewers are tired of multiple cycles.

Domino Masters slipped to 1.6 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

The Wonder Years, Home Economics, and A Million Little Things were all on par with recent results for ABC.

What did you watch on the night?

Remember you can watch TV online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.