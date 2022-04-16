Watch Dynasty Online: Season 5 Episode 8

Did Fallon manage to win the most important test of her career?

On Dynasty Season 5 Episode 8, Fallon geared up for the Peachtree Stakes horse race.

Meanwhile, Dominique wanted Jeff to help promote her accessory line at the event.

Elsewhere, Adam caused problems in Alexis' relationship.

What did she do to get her own back on her son?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.