Watch NCIS: Hawai'i Online: Season 1 Episode 19

Did the wildlife on the island fall apart?

On NCIS: Hawai'i Season 1 Episode 19, a devastating shipwreck involving exotic animals threatened the wildlife on the island.

As Jane and her team raced to find out more about what happened, they had to contend with something out of the ordinary.

Meanwhile, Alex sustained a career-ending injury that forced him to reconsider his future.

Use the video above to watch NCIS: Hawai'i online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.