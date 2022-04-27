Watch Superman & Lois Online: Season 2 Episode 10

Did Superman manage to survive the other Earth?

On Superman & Lois Season 2 Episode 10, he was forced to confront shadow versions of everyone he knows.

Meanwhile, Ally was on a desperate mission to merge, but a familiar face had other plans.

Elsewhere, Lois and the boys tried to find a way to move on.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.