Watch The Equalizer Online: Season 2 Episode 16

Did Aunt Vi make the right decision?

On The Equalizer Season 2 Episode 16, Vi was the lone juror on a murder trial.

She believed the defendant was innocent and asked McCall to investigate.

With secrecy the key, Robyn went off on a dangerous mission to prove her aunt's instincts are correct.

Elsewhere, Robyn had to deal with a very public loss.

