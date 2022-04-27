Watch The Real Housewives of New Jersey Online: Finale

Did the showdown in Nashville end another big friendship?

On The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 12 Episode 13, Teresa tried to tell the other housewives that she would never apologize to Margaret.

However, Melissa and Dolores tried to get through to her that her actions had consequences.

Meanwhile, Joe struggled because he was constantly put in the middle of fights because of Teresa.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.