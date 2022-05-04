HALO Exclusive Sneak Peek: Kwan's Quest for Revenge Continues

Kwan's quest for revenge has put her in some dangerous scenarios throughout HALO Season 1.

On HALO Season 1 Episode 7, titled "Inheritance," Kwan’s journey to uncover her family’s “true purpose” takes her deep into the deserts of Madrigal.

TV Fanatic scored an exclusive first look at what is sure to be a big installment for Kwan.

Kwan's New Mission - HALO

We've witnessed the youngster go through several harrowing encounters throughout the initial episodes of the series, and hopefully, she'll get the answers she requires.

Unfortunately, the beginning of the clip makes it look like Kwan is a prisoner.

Her aim will be to get all of the answers and prepare for the fight ahead.

Kwan Ha - HALO Season 1 Episode 1

Kwan obviously wants revenge, but a big part of her mission will be to learn the true extent of her father's connection to the people deep in the desert.

We also know that Vishner wants Kwan dead, making things considerably more cutthroat.

The series has taken a lot of risks in the storytelling department, and as the series starts to wind down for a while,

Elsewhere on this new episode, "Soren obsesses over unfinished business," which could mean many different things.

Away from the Compound - HALO Season 1 Episode 1

In its TV adaptation, HALO will take place in the universe that first came to be in 2001, dramatizing an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant.

HALO weaves deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure, and a richly imagined vision of the future.

The cast includes Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief, Natascha McElhone as Halsey, Jen Taylor as Cortana. Bokeem Woodbine as Soren, and Shabana Azmi as Parangosky. 

Questioning Authority - HALO Season 1 Episode 1

The cast is rounded out by Natasha Culzac as Riz, Olive Gray as Miranda, Yerin Ha as Kwan Ha, Bentley Kalu as Vannak, Kate Kennedy as Kai, Charlie Murphy as Makee, and Danny Sapani as Captain Jacob Keyes. 

Check out the clip below.

Catch the new episode on Thursday, only on Paramount+.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

HALO Quotes

Master Chief: When was this?
Kwan: When you killed my mother. She was at a meeting. Outer Colonists getting together to talk about how the UNSC was stripping us of all our natural resources. But before they got into all that, you and three other Spartans showed up, responding to an insurrectionist bomb threat. But, see, that never made much sense, because...
Master Chief: Why would insurrectionists blow up a meeting for insurrectionists?
Kwan: Yeah.
Master Chief: We were ordered to eliminate the organizer. And the orders changed.
Kwan: To what?
Master Chief: The assembled were deemed an imminent threat.
Kwan: My mom seemed like an imminent threat to you?
Master Chief: What I can see on the ground may not reflect the entirety of the situation.
Kwan: What does that mean?
Master Chief: Sometimes... others know things I do not.

Cara: Slow down! I didn't sign up for this! I am completely shanked. This better be worth it, Kwan.
Kwan: Less talking, more looking, Cara.
Cara: Look, if the General finds out we left the outpost...
Kwan: What my father doesn't know won't kill him. I told you I'd find it. Madrigal, the galaxy's highest concentration of heavy hydrogen. Power your ships... and power your drugs.
Cara: This is why you have to stay, Kwan, to find shit like this!
Kwan: Too bad for you, soon as I find a way, I'm getting off this stupid rock.

