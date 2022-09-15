Joseph Morgan Joins Halo Season 2

Production on Halo Season 2 got underway this week, Paramount+ has confirmed.

The streaming service revealed that production got underway in Iceland, with additional filming to take place in Budapest, Hungary.

Joseph Morgan (Vampire Diaries, The Originals, Titans) and Cristina Rodlo (No One Gets Out of Here Alive, The Homeless World Cup) will join as new series regulars.

It was also revealed that Fiona O’Shaughnessy (Laera) and Tylan Bailey (Kessler) are set to return as series regulars for the highly anticipated second season.

Morgan joins the series as James Ackerson, a formidable intelligence operative who has spent his career climbing the ranks of the UNSC’s secretive Office of Naval Intelligence.

Rodlo is Talia Perez, a corporal specializing in linguistics for a UNSC Marine Corp communications unit and a relatively new recruit who has yet to see any real combat.

Laera (O’Shaughnessy) is Soren’s confidant, wife and partner in crime.

Soren and Laera’s son, Kessler (Bailey), has had a relatively peaceful, if unusual, childhood growing up on the Rubble.

Led by showrunner and executive producer David Wiener (Brave New World), the series takes place in the universe that first debuted in 2001 with the launch of Xbox's first Halo game.

Dramatizing an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant, HALO the series weaves deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure and a richly imagined vision of the future.

HALO stars Pablo Schreiber (American Gods) as Master Chief, Spartan-117 and Natascha McElhone (Californication) as Dr. Halsey, both of whom also serve as producers this season.

Additional returning cast members include Jen Taylor (Halo game series, RWBY) as Cortana, Bokeem Woodbine (Fargo), Shabana Azmi (Fire), Natasha Culzac (The Witcher), Olive Gray (Half Moon Investigations), Yerin Ha (Reef Break), Bentley Kalu (Avengers: Age of Ultron), Kate Kennedy (Catastrophe), Charlie Murphy (Peaky Blinders), and Danny Sapani (Penny Dreadful).

Halo scored a speedy pickup for Season 2 earlier this year.

Fans of Morgan will be happy to know that he's also a series regular on Titans Season 4, premiering in November on HBO Max.

What are your thoughts on this casting news?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.