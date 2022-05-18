HALO Season Finale Exclusive: Halsey's Escape Turns Deadly

It's hard to believe that the HALO Season 1 finale is just one day away.

HALO Season 1 Episode 9 focuses on the aftermath of HALO Season 1 Episode 8, which put Halsey's true motives on full display.

There has been much debate about whether the person who took John from his home all those years ago was a villain or someone being told what to do.

TV Fanatic scored an exclusive look at the finale via a 90-second clip, and it's as intense as you'd expect.

Halsey is up to no good, trying to escape from Reach after her wild plan backfired.

Kai, who has slowly been understanding that Halsey's motives are not good, is giving a good chase.

The two exchange jabs, but tragedy strikes when the ship they are on crashes, leaving John and the others looking at a burning wreck.

Did we just witness the demise of both Halsey and Kai?

Halsey is clearly on a mission to make a swift getaway, but with everyone turning on her, it won't be an easy endeavor.

She's always playing more than one angle, and I wouldn't put it past her to have some other big twist on the horizon for everyone.

HALO Season 1 has been a lot of fun, but the finale really needs to stick the landing to make it all worthwhile.

The series is already renewed for a second season, so we have peace of mind in knowing the conflict will continue.

"Beaten, battered, and betrayed, John 117 leads the Spartans on a suicide mission to find the Halo and save humanity. But at what price?" reads the official logline.

The cast includes Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief, Natascha McElhone as Halsey, Jen Taylor as Cortana. Bokeem Woodbine as Soren, and Shabana Azmi as Parangosky.

The cast is rounded out by Natasha Culzac as Riz, Olive Gray as Miranda, Yerin Ha as Kwan Ha, Bentley Kalu as Vannak, Kate Kennedy as Kai, Charlie Murphy as Makee, and Danny Sapani as Captain Jacob Keyes.

Check out the clip below.

