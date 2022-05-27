Power Book III: Raising Kanan Gets a Teaser & Premiere Date at Starz

The Power universe is well and truly alive at Starz.

The main series wrapped over two years ago, but the franchise continues to bring out new hits, thanks to its expansive nature.

STARZ released a new teaser today for Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 on Friday, revealing the August 14 premiere date.

New episodes will be available weekly on Sundays at midnight on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms and internationally on the STARZPLAY premium streaming platform across its complete footprint in Europe, Latin America and Japan.

On linear, it will debut on STARZ at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada.

Set in the early 1990's, the third series in the franchise tells the origin story of fan favorite character Kanan Stark and his entry into the criminal world through his mother, who ruthlessly runs the family's drug empire.

It stars MeKai Curtis in the titular role of Kanan and Tony(R) Awards winner Patina Miller (Madam Secretary, The Hunger Games Franchise) as his mother, Raquel "Raq" Thomas.

"As we enter season two, Raquel 'Raq' Thomas has gained control over the city's drug trade, but her son is slipping away," the official logline reads.

"Kanan Stark returns to Queens uncertain of his future with the family business, and because of Detective Howard's lingering secret, he's even more uncertain of his past."

"Kanan searches for the truth while Raq boldly expands the business into hostile Mafia territory," the logline continues.

"Lou-Lou has other plans that revolve around his emerging record label, but Raq isn't about to let his side hustle get in the way of her expansion."

"Although Marvin remains Raq's loyal soldier, he struggles to earn Jukebox's forgiveness and become the father she deserves."

"The ties that bind this family are becoming undone, but Raq will stop at nothing to hold them together."

That's a spoilery synopsis right there!

In addition to Miller and Curtis, the cast also includes Omar Epps (House, Love and Basketball), London Brown (Ballers), Malcolm Mays (Them, Snowfall), Hailey Kilgore (Amazing Stories), Joey Bada$$ (Two Distant Strangers), and Shanley Caswell (The Conjuring), with Quincy Brown (Dope) and Toby Sandeman (The Royals) recurring.

Antonio Ortiz (High Fidelity, The Sinner) has been upped to a series regular role returning as Shawn "Famous" Figueroa in the second season.

Check out the teaser below.

