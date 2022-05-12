Shining Girls Exclusive Sneak Peek: Kirby Works the Sketch Artist

It seems so simple, doesn't it?

The police ask for your help by describing your attacker so they can get a sketch out, hoping someone sees him.

But what are they really hoping to do?

This exclusive clip from Shining Girls Season 1 Episode 5 is hard to watch in many ways.

Kirby is working with a sketch artist, trying to describe her attacker.

This time, she knows his face.

The first time Harper Curtis attacked Kirby Mazrachi, she never saw him.

All she had was the impression of his voice to haunt her memories.

But now, Harper is getting sloppy. He's getting confused and feels out of control.

If you're going to have an attacker, confused and out of control is how you'd want him to be.

Now, Harper's face is etched in her brain as perfectly as his voice. Now she can help to catch him.

Except the sketch artist doesn't seem as eager to do that as she does.

It's hard to fathom why someone in his role feels the need to question Kirby's actions before the attack -- her route, whether she wore perfume.

It's unnecessary, and if he knew Kirby, he'd know she's beyond the unnecessary by now.

She's ready to stick a pin in Harper and see him pop.

Seeing him as clearly as she did, Kirby is hoping for a sketch that will warn others to get out of his path.

She's seen too much brutality from his hands, and it's her greatest desire to stop him from killing again.

But the sketch artist reveals his trade secret.

The sketch isn't supposed to be exact or even close to perfect.

It won't protect those who don't know Harper. It's supposed to be seen by someone else who may know him who can generate leads to follow.

Kirby knows that won't happen.

To most, he's invisible. He's Joe Average. He doesn't even have to work at not standing out because he simply doesn't.

And worse, nobody knows him. By the time they do, it's too late.

And she can't even begin to make the sketch artist understand why.

But Kirby's sheer will and determination will light a fire under the artist. Don't expect Kirby to lose anymore. She's done having people walk all over her.

