Sweet Magnolias Renewed for Season 3!

Sweet Magnolias Season 3 is a go at Netflix!

The streaming service confirmed Wednesday that a new season is officially in the works.

JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott, and Heather Headley have all been confirmed as returning for the next chapter.

Sweet Magnolias follows lifelong best friends Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott), and Helen (Heather Headley) as they juggle relationships, family, and careers in the charming small town of Serenity, SC.

Sweet Magnolias is based on the popular series of novels published by MIRA Books, an imprint of Harlequin, by New York Times best-selling author Sherryl Woods, who also serves as an executive producer on the series.

Sheryl J. Anderson (Ties That Bind) returns as showrunner and executive producer for the third season.

Sweet Magnolias Season 2 bowed on the streaming service in February, almost two years after its first season hit the air.

“As Season 2 opens, Maddie, Helen, and Dana Sue learn who is in the car," the streamer teases.

"But that’s just the first of many surprises that come out of Prom Night — surprises that reshape relationships all over town. Friendships flounder."

"Old loves end and new loves begin."

"Long-hidden secrets disrupt jobs, change lives, and shift the balance of power in Serenity. Everyone is affected,” the synopsis continues.

“In laughter and in loss, the Sweet Magnolias continue to fight for what is right for themselves and the people they love — even when those efforts come with a high price tag." "Will they find there are some problems not even Margarita Night can solve? Come pour it out and find out.”

Fans were left in shock as the ladies mourned the passing of Miss Frances (Cindy Karr).

There were a string of big developments at the funeral, potentially changing things in a big way for the next season ... and beyond.

News of the renewal will be welcomed by fans.

The streaming service has been canceling more shows than usual of late, including Raising Dion, Pretty Smart, Archive 81, Baby-Sitters Club, Another Life, and Space Force.

Netflix is said to be tightening its spending after it lost subscribers during its first quarter of the year.

It is expected to lose more this quarter.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.