Sweet Magnolias Season 4: Everything We Know So Far

A life without Sweet Magnolias would be depressing. We all need feel-good TV shows, and watching the happenings in Serenity fills us with joy, tears, and laughter.

Fortunately, three seasons are available on Netflix, following the drama of leading ladies Maddie Townsend, Dana Sue Sullivan, and Helen Decatur.

Season four is also coming; we can confirm that filming has begun. Read on for everything we know about Sweet Magnolias Season 4, including the release date, possible spoilers, and more.

Has Sweet Magnolias Been Renewed?

Yes, Netflix renewed Sweet Magnolias for Season 4 in October 2023. Even though it had only been three months since it aired, the fanbase had started getting worried because Sweet Magnolias Season 3 didn’t end on a major cliffhanger.

Ending on a cliffhanger sometimes speeds up the renewal process, but there were two months between the air date and the renewal decision for the other seasons.

Sweet Magnolias has been in the Global Top 10 for ten weeks across 60 countries for all three seasons.

How did Sweet Magnolias Season 3 End?

Sweet Magnolias Season 3 didn’t end on a cliffhanger but with many loose ends about the characters’ journeys.

Part of Season 3 was awkward to watch, with Helen, Dana Sue, and Maddie fighting since their friendship is the heart of the series. However, the core trio seemed to learn more about themselves, and their friendship grew stronger.

Helen broke up with Erik and chose Ryan, but she couldn’t admit she was unhappy because that would have meant she sacrificed everything for the wrong man. She and the women reconciled, and there was a glimmer of hope between her and Erik after Dana Sue’s wedding.

After dealing with Ronnie’s sister Kathy sabotaging Sullivan’s and badmouthing Dana Sue, Ronnie, and Dana decided love conquered all and renewed their vows in front of the entire community.

Maddie and Cal took a step back from the relationship and started getting to know each other again as friends. Then they started dating again. We missed these fun, flirty scenes earlier, so most couples are in a better spot moving forward.

In Season 3, Annie and Ty spent more time together. Initially, he drove Jackson and Annie around on their secret dates, but then he comforted her when she and Jackson break up.

Kyle discovered he had a secret admirer, and Cece moved in with Helen and became better friends with Annie and Lily.

What Will Sweet Magnolias Season 4 Be About?

While Sweet Magnolias is still months away, some hints about the upcoming season exist. In fact, Sheryl Anderson teased that many characters harbor secrets or owe others apologies so that it would be a character-centric season.

Helen and Erik finally spoke right before Dana Sue’s wedding, but they have much to work through before reuniting.

As Dion Johnstone teased, Erik needed to know why Helen needed to consider ending things with him and dating Ryan before they could continue. They have a complex love relationship and need to really communicate.

To complicate matters, Erik started dating Genevieve, so the journey back won’t be easy.

Cal and Maddie are finally in a good place, so hopefully, now that their exes aren’t around much, they can get happiness and get married. The only kink in that plan is that Maddie knows Bill’s secret -- that Issac is her children’s half-sibling.

That secret could come out at the worst time, disrupting everyone’s lives, including Noreen and Rebecca’s.

Annie and Ty have spent the first three seasons in a slow burn, and it’s finally time for them to make some decisions, but this time, they might make them together.

How Many Episodes Will Sweet Magnolias Season 4 Have?

Sweet Magnolias Season 4 will feature ten 50-minute episodes like the previous seasons.

Who Will Be in the Sweet Magnolias Cast?

Netflix hasn’t announced a Season 4 cast yet. Still, there wouldn’t be a Sweet Magnolias without the three leading ladies: Joanna Garcia Swisher as Maddie Townsend, Brooke Elliot as Dana Sue Sullivan, and Heather Headley as Helen Decatur.

The leading men and significant others include Justin Bruening as Maddie’s boyfriend and former baseball coach Cal Maddox, Brandon Quinn as Ronnie Sullivan, and Dion Johnstone as Sullivan’s executive chef and Helen’s ex, Erik Whitley.

Other cast members include Chris Medlin as Issac Downey, Jamie Lynn Spears as Noreen Fitzgibbons, Anneliese Judge as Annie Sullivan, Carson Rowland as Tyler Townsend, and Logan Allen as Kyle Townsend.

There is no word on how big of a role Chris Klein will have in Sweet Magnolias Season 4 since Bill Townsend left town with Ronnie’s sister Kathy in Sweet Magnolias Season 3 Episode 10.

When is Sweet Magnolias Season 4’s Release Date?

Sweet Magnolias Season 4 release date is undecided. While it was not on the list of titles to be released in 2024 for Netflix, nothing is written in stone.

Production on Season 4 began in February 2024, and showrunner Sheryl J. Anderson has hinted that she’d like some holiday episodes this season.

Therefore, there is hope for a late fall release in 2024. We will update you when we learn anything concrete.

Is There a Sweet Magnolias Trailer?

There has been no official trailer since filming began. As soon as we have one, we’ll post it here.

Where Can I Watch Sweet Magnolias Season 4?

Sweet Magnolias Season 4 will stream on Netflix, as all other seasons have. To refresh your memory about all the drama in Serenity, binge the first three seasons on Netflix now.

Are you excited for Sweet Magnolias to return? What do you want to see the most in Season 4?

Let us know in the comments below.

Laura Nowak is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on X.