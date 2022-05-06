TV Ratings: Grey's Anatomy Returns Steady, Station 19 Hits Series Low

ABC's scripted shows returned Thursday for the first time in over a month.

Grey's Anatomy secured 3.8 million and a 0.6 rating in the demo, ticking up a bit.

Spinoff Station 19 had 4.1 million viewers and a 0.5 rating, marking its lowest total viewer tally to date.

Big Sky returned steady at 2.4 million viewers and a 0.3 rating as it awaits word on its future.

Over on FOX, Call Me Kat concluded its sophomore season with 1.6 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

The Mayim Bialik-led comedy averaged 3 million viewers and a 0.6 rating in live + 7 across its second season.

The show could eke out another renewal because it's the best option they have on the comedy front.

Welcome to Flatch, which is simply not resonating, managed 0.9 million viewers and a 0.2 rating.

Masterchef Junior was steady at 1.9 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

Over on NBC, Law & Order (4.1 million/0.4 rating) dipped, but SVU (4.7 million/0.6 rating) and Organized Crime (4 million/0.5 rating).

Over on The CW, Walker (0.7 million/0.1 rating) and Legacies (0.4 million/0.1 rating) were steady.

What did you watch on the night?

Are you ready for the season to be over?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.