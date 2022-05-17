TV Ratings: NCIS Dips, The Good Doctor Slumps to Series Low

The broadcast networks are winding down for the season.

As is the norm with this time of the years, the numbers are dipping for many shows.

Over on CBS, NCIS matched its demo low, drawing a 0.4 rating, along with 6.3 million total viewers.

NCIS: Hawai'i followed with 4.8 million viewers and a 0.3 rating in the demo.

The latter demo tally marks an all-time low.

The Neighborhood (5.3 million/0.5 rating) and Bob Hearts Abishola (5.1 million/0.4 rating) were also down.

Over on FOX, 9-1-1 concluded its fifth season with 5.3 million viewers and a 0.7 rating.

There were concerns about the future when a deal for renewal closed just ahead of FOX's upfronts presentation.

Lone Star followed with 4.5 million viewers and a 0.6 rating.

ABC scheduled an encore of the movie Up, which did 2 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

The Good Doctor, which wrapped with one of the most controversial finales in recent memory, slumped to 3.3 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

The series has already been renewed.

The CW's All American (560,000 viewers/0.2 rating) and All American: Homecoming (400,000 viewers/0.1 rating) both perked up in total viewers.

They have both been picked up for next season!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.