Renewal Scorecard: Which Shows Didn't Survive the Bloodiest Season in Years?!

The broadcast networks were once filled with dozens of cancellations each year, the week before upfronts.

In recent years, the networks took a different approach by renewing many of their more marginally-rated shows that performed well via other platforms.

However, the 2021-22 TV season featured some of the most cutthroat cancellations in recent memory.

Scroll down to find out which shows on broadcast did and didn't make the cut.

 

1. Superman & Lois - The CW

Superman & Lois - The CW
Renewed for Season 3!

2. All American - The CW

All American - The CW
Renewed for Season 5!

3. The Flash - The CW

The Flash - The CW
Renewed for Season 8!

4. Walker - The CW

Walker - The CW
Renewed for Season 3!

5. All American: Homecoming - The CW

All American: Homecoming - The CW
Renewed for Season 2!

6. Legends of Tomorrow - The CW

Legends of Tomorrow - The CW
Canceled after seven seasons!

7. Batwoman - The CW

Batwoman - The CW
Canceled after three seasons!

8. Kung Fu - The CW

Kung Fu - The CW
Renewed for Season 3!

9. Naomi - The CW

Naomi - The CW
Canceled after one season!

10. Charmed - The CW

Charmed - The CW
Canceled after four seasons!

11. Riverdale - The CW

Riverdale - The CW
Renewed for Season 7!

12. Nancy Drew - The CW

Nancy Drew - The CW
Renewed for Season 4!

13. Dynasty - The CW

Dynasty - The CW
Canceled after five seasons!

14. The Simpsons - FOX

The Simpsons - FOX
Renewed for Season 34!

15. The Cleaning Lady - FOX

The Cleaning Lady - FOX
Renewed for Season 2!

16. Family Guy - FOX

Family Guy - FOX
Renewed for Season 21!

17. Bob's Burgers - FOX

Bob's Burgers - FOX
Renewed for Season 13!

18. The Great North - FOX

The Great North - FOX
Renewed for Season 3!

19. The Big Leap - FOX

The Big Leap - FOX
Canceled after one season.

20. Grey's Anatomy - ABC

Grey's Anatomy - ABC
Renewed for Season 19.

21. Station 19 - ABC

Station 19 - ABC
Renewed for Season 6!

22. Abbott Elementary - ABC

Abbott Elementary - ABC
Renewed for Season 2!

23. The Good Doctor - ABC

The Good Doctor - ABC
Renewed for Season 6!

24. black-ish - ABC

black-ish - ABC
Ending after 8 seasons.

25. The Rookie - ABC

The Rookie - ABC
Renewed for Season 5!

26. Queens - ABC

Queens - ABC
Canceled after one season!

27. Promised Land - ABC

Promised Land - ABC
Canceled after one season!

28. Young Sheldon - CBS

Young Sheldon - CBS
Renewed through Season 7!

29. FBI - CBS

FBI - CBS
Renewed through Season six!

30. The Neighborhood - CBS

The Neighborhood - CBS
Renewed for Season 5!

31. The Equalizer - CBS

The Equalizer - CBS
Renewed through Season 4!

32. NCIS - CBS

NCIS - CBS
Renewed for Season 20!

33. Ghosts - CBS

Ghosts - CBS
Renewed for Season 2!

34. FBI International - CBS

FBI International - CBS
Renewed through Season 3!

35. FBI: Most Wanted - CBS

FBI: Most Wanted - CBS
Renewed through Season 5!

36. NCIS: Hawai'i - CBS

NCIS: Hawai'i - CBS
Renewed for Season 2!

