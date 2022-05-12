Renewal Scorecard: Which Shows Didn't Survive the Bloodiest Season in Years?!

The broadcast networks were once filled with dozens of cancellations each year, the week before upfronts.
In recent years, the networks took a different approach by renewing many of their more marginally-rated shows that performed well via other platforms.
However, the 2021-22 TV season featured some of the most cutthroat cancellations in recent memory.
Scroll down to find out which shows on broadcast did and didn't make the cut.
1.
Superman & Lois - The CW
Renewed for Season 3!
2.
All American - The CW
Renewed for Season 5!
3.
The Flash - The CW
Renewed for Season 8!
4.
Walker - The CW
Renewed for Season 3!
5.
All American: Homecoming - The CW
Renewed for Season 2!
6.
Legends of Tomorrow - The CW
Canceled after seven seasons!
7.
Batwoman - The CW
Canceled after three seasons!
8.
Kung Fu - The CW
Renewed for Season 3!
9.
Naomi - The CW
Canceled after one season!
10.
Charmed - The CW
Canceled after four seasons!
11.
Riverdale - The CW
Renewed for Season 7!
12.
Nancy Drew - The CW
Renewed for Season 4!
13.
Dynasty - The CW
Canceled after five seasons!
14.
The Simpsons - FOX
Renewed for Season 34!
15.
The Cleaning Lady - FOX
Renewed for Season 2!
16.
Family Guy - FOX
Renewed for Season 21!
17.
Bob's Burgers - FOX
Renewed for Season 13!
18.
The Great North - FOX
Renewed for Season 3!
19.
The Big Leap - FOX
Canceled after one season.
20.
Grey's Anatomy - ABC
Renewed for Season 19.
21.
Station 19 - ABC
Renewed for Season 6!
22.
Abbott Elementary - ABC
Renewed for Season 2!
23.
The Good Doctor - ABC
Renewed for Season 6!
24.
black-ish - ABC
Ending after 8 seasons.
25.
The Rookie - ABC
Renewed for Season 5!
26.
Queens - ABC
Canceled after one season!
27.
Promised Land - ABC
Canceled after one season!
28.
Young Sheldon - CBS
Renewed through Season 7!
29.
FBI - CBS
Renewed through Season six!
30.
The Neighborhood - CBS
Renewed for Season 5!
31.
The Equalizer - CBS
Renewed through Season 4!
32.
NCIS - CBS
Renewed for Season 20!
33.
Ghosts - CBS
Renewed for Season 2!
34.
FBI International - CBS
Renewed through Season 3!
35.
FBI: Most Wanted - CBS
Renewed through Season 5!
36.
NCIS: Hawai'i - CBS
Renewed for Season 2!