Renewal Scorecard: Which Shows Didn't Survive the Bloodiest Season in Years?!

The broadcast networks were once filled with dozens of cancellations each year, the week before upfronts.

In recent years, the networks took a different approach by renewing many of their more marginally-rated shows that performed well via other platforms.

However, the 2021-22 TV season featured some of the most cutthroat cancellations in recent memory.

Scroll down to find out which shows on broadcast did and didn't make the cut.