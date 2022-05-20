Watch Grey's Anatomy Online: Season 18 Episode 18

Did Nick manage to become a part of the family?

A dinner party was thrown at the sister house in his honor on Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 18.

Meredith continued to weigh up her options as she questioned whether there was a future for her in Seattle.

Meanwhile, Grey Sloan Memorial helped the victim of a hate crime.

Use the video above to watch Grey's Anatomy online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.