Watch NCIS: Hawai'i Online: Season 1 Episode 20

How did the NCIS team feel about giving up a much-needed day off?

On NCIS: Hawai'i Season 1 Episode 20. a navy seaman's murder brought the team into the field.

Meanwhile, Lucy found out Whistler declined a promotion in Washington, D.C. to stay in Hawai'i.

What did this development mean for their future?

Use the video above to watch NCIS: Hawai'i online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.