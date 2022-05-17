Watch NCIS: Hawai'i Online: Season 1 Episode 21

Did Captain Milius made his way back to Hawaii in one piece?

On NCIS: Hawai'i Season 1 Episode 21, it was time to go to the Philippines.

Meanwhile, things took a turn when Jane got closer to someone she loved.

Elsewhere, a surprising turn of events left the entire team at the mercy of every one of the villains on the island.

Use the video above to watch NCIS: Hawai'i online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.