Watch Survivor Online: Season 42 Episode 11

Did the Do or Die chance help or hinder one of the season's biggest villains?

On Survivor Season 42 Episode 11, the immunity challenge left some things up for debate as one person vowed to do anything to secure their future.

With the finale inching closer, everyone had to come to terms with the very real possibility that another twist was in store.

What did Jeff reveal at the eleventh hour?

Use the video above to watch Survivor online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.